My 2 Cents: A child's innocence can teach us a valuable lesson

Eric Chilton shows us an act of kindness on Memorial Day from his youngest boy, Tyler.

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — You know a normal scene in my house in the evening is me and my wife preparing dinner while the kids are doing their thing all around the house. But yesterday I noticed something different. My youngest son Tyler drew a picture. It was a card of sorts that said "Dear Military, Thank you for your service for our country" Then it showed a United States soldier fighting in a war and the other side putting up a white flag in surrender.

I didn't know what he was going to do with this so I watched. He then went to the garage and got a toy wooden gun and put it on his shoulder like he was guarding the tomb of the unknown soldier. We then walked to our neighbor's house with the note and rang the doorbell. Then it hit me. Our neighbor is in the reserves and Tyler was honoring him on Memorial Day.

It made my heart swell. My wife and I gushed over him as he came in the door from his trip. We told him how proud of him we were. I don't think I have ever told my neighbor "Thank you for your service".

The bottom line...we can learn great lessons from our children. Remember parents. They are always listening to us and watching us. And sometimes the combination of a child's innocence and a little love can produce grat things.