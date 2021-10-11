My 2 Cents: Complaining gets you nowhere

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman says when grumbling becomes constant, it's time for self-reflection.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This coffee is too hot…

This ice cream is too cold…

The weather is too… "perfect."

I can't stand a chronic complainer.

You know the person who finds something wrong with everything.

It can be quite draining.

That being said, I do think it's healthy to vent and get things off your chest every now and then.

It's never a good idea to keep things bottled up inside, but when the grumbling becomes constant, it's time for self-reflection.

I remember when I took a course in school that I needed to graduate.

The class was extremely difficult.

Every day I found myself complaining about the teacher, and what I deemed as busywork assignments and favoritism.

Eventually, my complaints started to annoy others in my inner circle.

"Lauren! You're not the only person taking classes you don't like, but you need," They said.

This got me thinking, I can either complain and have constant stress, or I can choose to do my best and not let the situation get the best of me.

Life isn't fair, we won't always like some of the cards we're dealt, but constant complaining isn't the answer.

Take that same energy and use it as motivation to change your current situation.