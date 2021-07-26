My 2 Cents: Do better the next day

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman says sometimes in life you must get out of your comfort zone to grow.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I once had a mentor who used to say, “Do better the next day.”



If I stumbled during a live shot or struggled with writing a story, she would always say, “Do better the next day.”



Those words have stuck with me, well beyond my career.



I make it a priority to push myself in most aspects of my life.

Just this morning, I beat my personal record at the gym when I had to do a 2000-meter benchmark row.



In Mid-May it took me nine minutes and 14 seconds to row 2000meters.



This morning, I reduced that time by a whole minute.



While on the rower, there were so many times I wanted to slow down and take it easy.



I remember thinking, maybe I should have skipped out on today's class, but I knew I wanted to beat my time, so I continued to push myself.



It was an amazing feeling when I saw how much endurance I had built over the last two months.



Every time I step into the gym, I try my best to run a little faster, or lift a little heavier.



It's clear that even these small changes have helped me to improve.



I share all this to say, sometimes in life we must get out of comfort zone to grow.



It may feel tiring but if you want different results, you've got to switch things up.



No matter what your goals are, always strive to do better the next day.



That's My 2 Cents.