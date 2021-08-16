My 2 Cents: Don't be afraid to change careers

A Washington Post Schar School Poll found nearly one in three U.S. workers under 40 have thought about changing occupations since the pandemic began.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted all aspects of our lives.



It's even helped some of us reassess what is important to us.



For me, I've prioritized self-care and spending quality time with family.



For others, it may be more extreme.



I recently talked with some close friends who said they thought about changing careers.



Many said they wanted more work-life balance.



They're not alone.



A Washington Post Schar School Poll found nearly one in three U.S. workers under 40 have thought about changing occupations since the pandemic began.



Roughly one in five workers of all ages did the same.



Many people polled said the pandemic made them realize life is short, and now is the time to chase their dreams.



For some that may mean starting a new career or moving to a new part of the country.



The thought of starting over may sound ludicrous, but with a plan and research, it is possible.



If you've found yourself unhappy or unfilled, don't be afraid to consider other options.



Life doesn't always happen the way we think it will.



I mean, who thought we would be in this global pandemic?



A change in routine may be what's best for you.



That's My 2 Cents.