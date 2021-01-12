My 2 Cents: Don't wait for the New Year to start new goals

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman encourages others to start a new life today.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Can you believe it's already December first?

I don't know about you, but I feel like this year flew by.

So many life changes occurred over the last eleven months.

I started a new job, moved to a new city, and I've made several new friends.

Not only that, I've gotten the chance to really work on myself and the goals I wanted to accomplish.

At the start of the pandemic, I stopped going to the gym and like many, I put on the "Covid-15".

On New Year's Day, I made it a goal to get back into a physical fitness routine.

I can proudly say that I did that.

I joined a gym, and I go three to four days a week.

I'm feeling stronger and more confident in my skin than I did last year, but I wonder where I would be if I started sooner.

Why did I feel I had to wait till the start of the year to set my goals?

I even went all out and made a vision board.

Why not start a new life right now?

We have 31 days left in 2021.

Treat every day like a new beginning.

Don't waste them pushing things off to the next day.

Start getting into the swing of things now.

You'll go into the new year much more confident in achieving whatever it is you set out to do.