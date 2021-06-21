Eat dinner as a family: My 2 Cents

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman says eating dinner as a family is good for your emotional and physical health.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Growing up, family dinners were always important to my family.



Between work, sports practice, and piano lessons, dinner was the one time out of our busy day that we could spend quality time together. I was reminded of that over the weekend when I was invited to a friend's house for dinner. The food was delicious, but the conversation around the table was probably the highlight of my week.



Family dinners create a space where families can bond and share their feelings with each other.

Eating in different places alone all over the house can cause a disconnect with your loved ones. Meals with the fam are not only good for you emotionally, but they can be good for your physical health as well. My parents made it a priority to cook balanced meals with all the basic food groups. This has stuck with me into my adult years when I make meals for myself.



If spending time with your family around the kitchen table is not already a tradition in your household, try finding time at least two to three days a week to break bread together.

If this is something you and your loved ones are already accustomed to, try ditching the phones and other tech devices and focus more on each other.



Finally, dinner doesn't fit into your busy schedule, maybe breakfast or lunch will work for you. If you're spending time together, that's what matters most.



That's My 2 Cents.