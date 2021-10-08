My 2 Cents: Eating healthy doesn't have to be boring

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman shares how to find healthy alternatives for some of your favorite dishes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you follow me on social media, you’ve probably noticed I’m a foodie.

I love food.

I love to go to different restaurants, research recipes, and of course post pictures of the dishes that I cook.

One of the things I enjoy is creating healthier alternatives for some of my favorite meals.

At the beginning of the year, I made a vow to myself that I would try to be a healthier me and that includes watching the type of foods I put in my body.

In the beginning, it was tough, but I quickly realized that making healthier choices doesn’t have to be boring.

The key is finding the right substitute ingredients to still have the same great flavor.

Just a week ago, I whipped some delicious flourless oatmeal cookies.

All I used was a banana, peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and dried cranberries.

Boy were they good!

These bad boys gave Mrs. Fields a run for her money.

It doesn’t stop there.

Pizza, eggrolls, and buffalo wings can all be made guilt-free.

If you’re looking to make some healthier food choices, don’t feel like you must cut out all the foods that you love.

Restrictions can lead to discouragement.

With a little research, you’ll be surprised by what you can cook up.