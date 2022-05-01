My 2 Cents: Embrace your now

As we start a new year, WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman shares the importance of making the best of your current situation to achieve the life you desire to have.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the start of a new year which means resolutions, goals, whatever you want to call them, are probably top of mind for people.

I have a few of my own such as maintaining healthy eating, saving and finding a new hobby.

I think it's great to have a plan and envision the life you want for yourself.

Where you want your career to go or maybe even the type of car you want to be able to buy one day.

I think we can sometimes get too caught up in the destination we see in our heads instead of embracing the reality we are in now.

For example, one day, I would like to be a homeowner, have a family of my own, and be at the top of my career.

All are achievable, but, likely, they won't all happen this year.

If I set out to make these my immediate goals for the new year, I may get frustrated, lose hope and throw in the towel altogether.

Embracing my now means setting realistic goals that are achievable in my current environment.

Embracing my now means being open to the fact that life won't always happen the way I want.

Embracing my now means making the best of any situation.

Continue to shoot for the stars, but focus on being the best you can be where you are right now.

When you're at your best, you're better equipped for the life you want to achieve.