My 2 Cents: Beach or mountains?

Eric Chilton talks about the divisive topic of all North Carolinians. Are you a beach or mountains person?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's Carolina and Duke. Eastern or western barbecue. Duke's or Hellmann's. But ask any North Carolinian whether they prefer the beach or the mountains and you might be there a while.

We take this seriously. One side just can't grasp what the other side is selling.

Let's examine this. Of course the mountains of our state are beautiful. Lower humidity, not as hot and plenty of natural beauty on those trails and waterfalls.

The beaches? Equally beautiful. The ocean, state parks, boating, seafood... the list goes on. But most North Carolinians fall on one side or the other. Now for me its all beach. I grew up in the foothills of the mountains so I saw them alot but when we took our one and only trip each summer to the coast I was like a kid in a candy store. The beach was a magical place where anything was possible.

Elon University conducted a poll a few years ago and asked people where they would take someone to truly experience N.C. who had never visited our state before. The beaches just edged out the mountains by a measly 3%. Too close to call.

So the battle rages on. But for this guy. In 10 years or so you will find me roaming our beaches with a cool beverage in the evenings after the tourists have gone inside. You may not recognize me though. There will be no suits or ties in my closet during those years. :)