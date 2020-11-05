GREENSBORO, N.C. — So in case you didn't know, it is National Eat What You Want Day. But wait... between us, (whispers) that's every day in quarantine.

You know what I think is happening? I think we are having little mini pity parties for ourselves. I didn't get to go outside today...I get a cookie. I didn't get to go to my favorite restaurant...I deserve a piece of cake. So now we all deserve about 10 to 15 pounds and that's what we are getting! Now, Mother's Day that's a legitimate excuse...but here's what we had for dinner for Mother's Day. Fried chicken, collards, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, cornbread with salad and strawberry shortcake for dessert!

So now what's going to happen is this. In two or three months, or whenever this whole thing is over, we are all going to waddle out to our little cars and waddle into the gyms or parks or wherever you go, there will be lots of waddling and we will have to work off the pounds.

But, today is National Eat What You Want Day so have at it!

But, that's just My 2 Cents.

RELATED: My 2 Cents: Boredom is good for kids

RELATED: My 2 Cents: Homeschooling

RELATED: My 2 Cents: A break from "you know what"