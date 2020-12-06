My 2 Cents: Are face masks becoming fashion accessories?

Eric Chilton discusses the future of the face mask.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I realize with every passing week that face masks aren't going to be a quick fad. They will be around for a while but the question remains will they become a fashion statement. We have already seen customized designs on them and an array of color choices. So will people in the near future own 10 or so masks, one for different outfits?

I have noticed online that people are becoming more and more creative with them. They come in every color bearing every design you can think of. Under Armour even made one for athletes. Don't laugh, it sold out worldwide in less than an hour!

Will it be so en vogue that teens we may giggle off to the side if they see a peer wearing the folds facing the wrong way? I think it might. Heck, we may come to the place where your significant other puts one on, turns left and right and then looks at you with the most serious face you've ever not seen and say "Does this make me look fat?"