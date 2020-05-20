My 2 Cents: What we can take from quarantine into the new normal.

Eric Chilton talks about the good things that we should carry on as we ease restrictions.

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — You know I think back to when all this began and how I was so distraught about the quarantine and it makes me laugh. I wan't thinking about the good things that could come from this. I have spoken before on how this strengthened the family unit. People were forced to spend more quality time together. Whether it was taking walks or hikes or just building a fort in the backyard with their kids.

And now that we are easing restrictions and the world will crawl at a snails pace back to whatever "normal" will be, I think about the good things that we can take with us. Hopefully the family unit stays connected to a degree. Hopefully we continue to reach out and value our friends and relatives more. I even saw a website ( www.boredpanda.com) that showed before and after pictures of the pollution and the lack of during the pandemic. It was dramatic imagery. Maybe that's something else we can do. Slow down the amount of pollution we put into our air.

The bottom line is this. Something good comes out of any situation. We need to take the time to count our blessings and take our newly discovered ones with us into the new world.