My 2 Cents: It's National WHAT Day?

Everyday its national "something" day...but some are, let's just say, unique. Eric Chilton discusses.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Did you know that today was National Blueberry Popsicle Day? I know.... who comes up with these things? Well, some are pretty funny but some are "out there".

Did you know that tomorrow is National Skyscraper Day and National Beard Day? So, apparently, if you have a beard you should visit a skyscraper? Who knows.

This just in, September is National Sourdough Month and National Sepsis Awareness Month. I am fully aware of sepsis. I don't really dwell on it though.

March 18th is Awkward Moments Day....do we really need a day for that. THAT'S EVERY DAY!

June 4th is National Leave Work Early Day. Now THAT I can get behind!

June 21st is National Selfie Day. NO NO NO!!!!

October 4th is National Taco Day. Yeeeesssss.

And Dec 30th is National Bacon Day. (Every day is bacon day in my book)

So, on goes our obsession with obscure details. But hey, any reason to celebrate is ok with me. But you may not find me holding any sepsis awareness rallies.