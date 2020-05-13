GREENSBORO, N.C. — So there you are. A parent. Bored. Lonely during quarantine. So you decide to see what "the kids are doing these days." Here's a tip. Don't do it. So if you're over the age of say 40 to 45 as soon as you hear or in the story's case, see the words Tik Tok (which by the way aren't even real words) you might want to click away..BUT DON'T! You need to understand what's happening out there amongst the clickity click clicks of your teens smartphones.

So these dance challenges are all the rage. Each kid trying to complete a series of dance moves and gestures in perfect sequence with a short audio clip. Every one trying to be better than the next. Well, enter the parents. Some kids started getting the ol "rents" involved. Now some are pretty good. Good for them. But others...well, as one teenage girl wrote "Dad is on a whole other planet."

You have to watch the videos to see for yourself. Just watch the video above all these boring words...but be warned. You might get a Tik Tok account within the next hour out of curiosity. So don't blame me if you get sucked in. Wait! Maybe that's exactly what we do. Get millions of middle aged parents to sign up for it. The kids will leave within a week....just like what we did to Facebook.

Mission decided.

I love it when a plan comes together.

