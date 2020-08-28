My 2 Cents: What we called news in 2019

With the heavy headlines we face these days it is fun to look back at what made headlines in 2019.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today's news consists topics that are truly depressing. So I thought it would be interesting to look back at what we clicked on in the world of news headlines back in 2019. Doing my research I found that of the top ten digital stories last year 5 or 6 were about Hurricane Dorian, that's understandable. 2 were unfortunately shootings and one was on President Trump and impeachment. But the number 7 most clicked story was....wait for it... Costco's $4.99 rotisserie chicken.

America's love affair with eating continues.

It seems we were fascinated with this cheap meal. In fact one article I read on CNN said that the wholesale chain actually loses money on the deal but insists on keeping it because it brings so many people in.

It went on to say that they actually put it in the back so that we have to walk past virtually everything in the store to get it and let's be honest you CANNOT go to Costco and just get what you came fore. It's impossible.

They even went so far as to spend $450 million dollars on a chicken complex out west to keep the birds coming!

Well, I for one love that this was in the top ten. News of the minutia and not the major headlines is kinda my cup of tea. It gives us a break from the "heavy".

So, long live the $4.99 rotisserie chicken at Costco. And yes I checked. It's still $4.99.