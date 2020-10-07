My 2 Cents: Do you have a "Zoom shirt"?

Dressing up from the waist up is so big now that clothing companies are cashing in on it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Eric Chilton talks about how there's a trend for people to keep what they call a "Zoom shirt" close by to throw on if the boss wants you to do a video conference. Lots of people are working from home and some are probably wearing ratty t-shirts, shorts and flip flops but when the boss calls you need a quick change.

That's where the Zoom shirt" comes in to play. The trend is so big that clothing manufacturers are even cashing in on it. Some are becoming very creative with the ads. Like promoting what they call "mullet dressing". Business on the top, party on the bottom.