My 2 Cents: Fall into a new season

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman says Fall is not just a time for festive activities, but a time for a new season in life.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fall is right around the corner, and I'm so looking forward to it.

It's absolutely my favorite season.

Number one would have to be the weather.

It's not too hot or too cold.

The leaves start changing colors.

The fresh breeze just gives me so much joy.

Fall also means it's time to pull out the sweaters and the high-knee boots.

I was tempted to wear a pair of boots the other day, but I'll wait until Fall officially kicks off!

Fall means our favorite pumpkin classics are back in season.

This includes pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin pie, and pumpkin-scented candles.

Besides the weather and Fall fashions, the season means so much more.

Fall represents a time for transformation, a time to give thanks, and a time to gather with friends and family.

I have great memories of jumping in leaf piles with my big sister after my dad spent hours raking them.

Halloween wasn't a big holiday in our household, but we did participate in trick-or-treating activities from time to time.

Thanksgiving was always one of the best parts of Fall.

I looked forward to gathering around the table with my extended family as we feasted on deep-fried turkey, stuffing, and baked mac and cheese.

We still have a few more days, but I hope this Fall season is the best yet.