My 2 Cents: Try to plan a new family outing

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman says family outings strength relationships.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been a few days since I've been in the office.

I've spent that last six days spending time with my friends and family in Virginia.

It was a wonderful trip and one that was much needed.

The coronavirus pandemic prevented me from seeing some of my loved ones in over a year.

This trip was particularly special.

Instead of sitting in the house or just going out for a bite to eat, my parents wanted to do something that we haven't done together in years!

We spent the day at the amusement park.

And boy was it fun!

It's been about six years since I've been on a roller coaster.

The rides and and funnel cakes were great, but this type of bonding with my parents was different.

We were in a space where we could all let our hair down and be children all over again.

Between work, meetings, and zoom calls... It was a stress reliever we did not realize we all needed.

I did have to beg my mother to go on a few rides with me, but she thanked me in the end.

It's been a while since we all just had FUN!

As the world continues to reopen, and life slowing gets back to being more like it was pre-pandemic, I encourage you to plan a family outing that is out of the norm.

The hours spent together in a different environment will help to create memories that will last a lifetime.