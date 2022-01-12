My 2 Cents: Fighting COVID Fatigue

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman shares ways to tackle emotional exhaustion brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We often talk about the common COVID-19 symptoms: shortness of breath, fever, and even loss of taste or smell.

What about "COVID fatigue?"

Covid fatigue is emotional exhaustion brought on by the pandemic.

It's a symptom many of us have had or have, even if we've never actually contracted the virus.

Just when we take a few steps forward in battling the pandemic, it sometimes feels like we're back at square one.

Reports of breakthrough cases reinstated mask mandates, and the rapid spread of the omicron variant has many of us on edge.

"We're all in this together."

"There is light at the end of the tunnel."

These are words of motivation we tell our neighbors and friends as we try our best to stay optimistic during these difficult times.

If we're being honest, it's not always easy to keep a positive mindset.

There are days I feel like I'm pushing a boulder up a hill.

I ask myself. Are we going to get out of this thing?

The stress and anxiety you may be feeling due to the pandemic are normal.

It's ok to have sad moments, but how we cope is imperative to push this boulder of a pandemic over the hill.

Maybe for you, that's going for a walk, journaling, or just talking to a friend.

Whatever it is, remember we are all in this together.

If we continue to do our part by protecting ourselves and our neighbors, we will get through this.