My 2 Cents: Go at your own pace

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman shares why you can't compare your journey to someone else's journey.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Do you ever have those moments where you feel like you are falling behind?



Like you need to catch up to those around you.

Just the other day I was in my Orange Theory class on the treadmill and I felt like everyone was going so much faster than I was.

I kept looking to my left and right and I thought I need to go faster too.

As I increased my speed I started to quickly gas out and I began to walk.

Little did I know, several of the people in my class are avid runners.

They have been building up the stamina to run at their speed for months… some even years.



I share this story to say, it's important that we go at our own pace in life.



I recently had a friend tell me they felt like a failure because they weren't where they wanted to be in their career.



He began to compare himself to other people who had the job title that he wanted.



I told him everyone's journey and path is different.

Everyone goes through their own obstacles and experiences to get to where they are.

Instead of focusing on what you don't have, focus on what you do have.

What goals can you create for yourself to help you to grow and be a well-rounded employee?

What experience do you need to gain to help prepare you for the job title that you desire?

Just like the runners in my class, we're all trying to beat our own personal best.

If going at a slower pace keeps me from gassing out, then that's what will work for me now.

Eventually, I will gain the stamina to run at a faster pace.

Know what's for you is for you.

Just because what you desire hasn't happened for you yet.

Just know that if you work hard and go at your own pace, you will eventually get to where you want to be.



That's My 2 Cents.