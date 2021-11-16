My 2 Cents: 'Good things comes to those who wait'

WFMY's Stacey Spivey shares why it's a good thing to have patience.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I need to take some time to brag on my husband, Jake.

Our daughter, Baylor has been very sick lately with an ear infection and teething, and he's been a rock star. It has been very clear when something scary happens, he is the calm, brave parent.

Seeing him as a dad has made me realize even more so how blessed I am to have him.

For years I prayed for a husband like him. I watched friends fall in love and get married. For so long I wanted it too, but God always said not yet.

It took me moving to a city 13 hours away from home where I didn't know a soul to meet him.

Now as I look at him holding our baby girl, I thank the Lord for making me wait.

Jake is my best friend and an amazing dad. He never fails to make me laugh. He's my biggest supporter. He keeps me grounded and he's probably super embarrassed that I talked about him on TV.

He really deserves all the praise because I waited 27 years to find him.

Whatever it may be that you're praying, hoping or wishing for... have patience.

You probably know the saying, "good things come to those who wait."

Because something you may want right now, may not be at arms length, but there's probably something even greater in store for you in the future.