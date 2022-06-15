My 2 Cents: Goodbye WFMY News 2 and the Triad!

WFMY's Stacey Spivey shares that her last day at News 2 is Thursday, June 16.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday will be my last day at WFMY News 2.

A lot has happened in the last three years here. I got married, bought my first home, lived in a pandemic and had a baby.

You've been through each amazing and sometimes challenging milestone with me.

Some of my best memories will be from right here in the Triad and I'll always cherish my time here.

Now, it's time to make new memories and closer to family in Arkansas.

With the move comes even more life changes.

Not only is this my last week at News 2, it's also my last week as a news anchor.

After nearly ten years as a journalist, I've decided to step away from the lights and cameras and focus on family.

It's been my dream since I was a little girl to be on the news. I even have photos of me pretending to me a meteorologist as a kid.

My dream came true.

I took my first job as a reporter and anchor in Tyler, TX. I then went back home to Little Rock to work at the station I grew up watching. Then to Roanoke, Virginia to become a full-time anchor. It's there I met my husband. This career then brought me here to Greensboro where I started my family.

I couldn't have done this job without my amazing husband, my daughter, Baylor, family, friends, co-workers and you.

Thank you for letting me tell your stories, for doing those last minute interviews, for sending words of encouragement, celebrating my big life moments and watching me live out my dream.