Getting through the coronavirus is like completing a group project: My 2 Cents

WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner shares why she thinks the pandemic can be addressed like a school group project.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for 'My 2 Cents.'

I always dreaded group projects in school - no matter the subject, I never enjoyed them. I know what you're thinking: I'm a control freak or not a team player, but it wasn't about working with other people or wanting to take control and do all of the work - that I was fine with. I didn't like the fact that my grade was determined by other people.

If Johnny didn't finish his part of the project, even if my part was done, I got an incomplete. It's not fair, right?

The other day I was thinking about how what we are dealing with right now, the coronavirus, is just one big worldwide group project. About how the actions of other people affect my life and yours.

If someone doesn't wear a mask or social distance or wash their hands, even if I do, the virus could still affect me. Doesn't seem fair, right?

So during countless group projects over the years I learned a few things that I think apply to this situation. First, don't give up until the project is over. Even if it takes you working right up until the bell rings. The more you can do to help the project, the better, even if someone else doesn't do their part.

Second, be a leader. Sometimes all it takes is for others to see you pulling your weight for them to step up. Or explaining to them, 'Hey I know you may not take this a seriously as I do but it would mean a lot to me if you'd help out.'

Finally, don't get down. Stay positive. I know, it's easy to get wrapped up in the doom and gloom and it feels like this will never end. Remember, it will. One day. Hopefully soon. Find a reason each day to think about something promising. Instead of focusing on the people who refuse to do their part, look at the people who are!