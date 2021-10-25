My 2 Cents: Halloween is more spectacular than spooky

WFMY's Stacey Spivey gives her '2 cents' on why Halloween may be the best holiday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Is Halloween the best holiday?

I know many of you are probably thinking, what about Thanksgiving or Christmas? I agree, there's no time like the most wonderful time of the year, but hear me out.

Halloween is the one time of year adults can play dress up and be whoever they want to be for a night. You can even put your entire family in coordinated costumes.

There's a ton of free candy and whatever your kid doesn't want, you get to eat.

There's pumpkin carving, pumpkin patches, pumpkin spice lattes. Pumpkin, everything.

Halloween also doesn't have the same pressure as Christmas.

There's the pressure in decorating. You've got to get the tree down and put all the lights on the house. I see all the families who decorate their homes so beautifully and elaborately and I want mine to look that way too.

Pressure in taking cute family photos for Christmas cards and oh, there's sending them out in time.

And the pressure in giving everyone the perfect gift.

Don't get me wrong, I love the holidays and celebrating the birth of Jesus, but when I really think about it, Halloween is much more spectacular than it is spooky.

With all the holidays coming up, maybe this is a good reminder to take the pressure off the Christmas season.

Let's look at the positives and put our energy into making the holiday season about family, fellowship or faith rather than the pomp circumstance.

Maybe that's the trick to enjoying the treat of this time of year.