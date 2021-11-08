My 2 Cents: How to socially distance politely

Social interactions look much different than pre-pandemic life. WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman shares some coronavirus etiquette tips.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Just when we thought things were getting better, coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country, and some areas are reinforcing masks mandates.

It's safe to say the pandemic isn't going away anytime soon.

As the pandemic rages on, students are returning to in-person learning, folks are heading back into the office, and businesses continue to reopen.

Our social interactions are going to look much different than they did before the pandemic.

We're advised to social distance and wash our hands often.

Naturally, I'm a hugger, but whenever I meet new people outside of my circle, I go through this internal battle.

Do I shake their hand?

Do I give them a hug?

I don't want them to think I'm being standoffish, but I would feel more comfortable keeping my distance.

Bloomberg released an article to address those exact concerns.

It said instead of shaking hands tell someone you're excited to meet them or say something like 'I'd shake your hand, but we'll have to wait until next year.'

If someone you meet tries to give you a hug, the article said you can make a joke out of it by saying something like, 'I haven't hugged anyone in over a year, I'm trying to see how long I can keep the streak going.'

This may seem a little quirky, but at least it won't be perceived as rude.

We're all still trying to figure this thing out.

Just do what makes you feel comfortable - and continue to protect yourself.