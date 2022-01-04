My 2 Cents: How's your New Year's Resolution going?

WFMY's Stacey Spivey gives her "2 cents" on New Year's Resolutions and why she thinks it's ok if you give up.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How's your New Year's resolution going?

Some of you are probably killing it, feeling energized and ready to conquer the world. While others, may already feel defeated.

According to discoverhappyhabits.com, only 7% of survey participants stuck to their resolutions in 2019. Only 19% kept some but not all of their resolutions.

This year's survey says 3% planned to make a resolution which is up from 2020.

Most people set a resolution to improve fitness, lose weight, save money and improve their diet.

I'll be honest, I really want to lose weight. I'm still not where I want to be after having a baby, but you know, sometimes pizza just sounds really good.

I want to be the one to tell you, it is ok.

If you're determined to see this resolution through, that's great! If you've already given up, well, that's alright too!

Maybe you just need to set a new goal for yourself.

No matter where you stand with your resolution, let's all make it our resolution to support each other as we take on 2022.