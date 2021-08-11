My 2 Cents: Why we chose to put the Christmas tree up early

WFMY's Stacey Spivey shares why she put the Christmas tree up early this year and why she thinks it's a good thing.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We did it. We put up the Christmas tree.

We're typically an 'after Thanksgiving day put up the holiday decorations' kind of family, but this was the best option due to our booked calendar.

If we didn't do it this weekend, the stockings and garland wouldn't have gone up until mid-December and that would mean only a few weeks of the decorations being up.

I have to say that waking up this morning and being able to drink my coffee with the Christmas tree lights on brought me so much joy.

Memories of Christmas past danced like sugar plums in my head. I immediately started reminiscing of making Christmas cookies with my Nannie, who has passed, and just last year sharing with the world the news of our baby girl.

I also thought about Christmas present. My daughter's first Christmas and everything we'll get to experience with her this year. She already has presents under the tree.

I then started to look forward to Christmas future. I can't wait to create our own family traditions and teach my daughter the true meaning of the season.

So to anyone I've ever judged for puting up the decorations early, I'm sorry.

I get it now.

This time of year can bring so much happiness to people and honestly, we all need a little Christmas.

Its almost been two years of sickness, sorrow and social distancing. Bring on the sleigh bells, stockings and spirit of Christmas!

If you want to get the holiday décor up early, go for it. If you're one who waits, that's all good too. Just do what makes your spirits bright!