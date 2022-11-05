My 2 Cents: Let's continue to talk about mental illness

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman shares how she copes with her own mental struggles.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

It's a month dedicated to educating the public and advocating for policies that support people with mental illness and their families.

Studies show a major increase in adults and adolescents reporting symptoms of stress, anxiety, loneliness, and depression.

Many of these symptoms were brought on by the pandemic.

Though COVID-19 may have been a catalyst for bringing the topic of Mental Health to the forefront, the reality is people struggled with mental illness since the beginning of time.

The summer before my freshman year of college doctors diagnosed me with anxiety.

Years later doctors told me I was depressed.

Insecurities, the fear of failure, and unacceptance heavily weighed on my life.

Today, I make an active effort to find ways to cope with my own mental struggles.

Whether that be going to the gym, speaking words of affirmation, or surrounding myself with a supportive network of friends and family.

I share this to say it's ok if you have days where you don't feel your best mentally, but it's important to talk about it and reach out for help.

Our minds and bodies are not separate.

They are interconnected.

It's important we make strides to take care of ourselves not only physically, but mentally as well.

Let's continue to talk about it and break the stigma of mental illness.