My 2 Cents: A lot is going on at the moment, but we can focus on the good

WFMY's Stacey Spivey gives her '2 cents' on how we need to see the joy in life despite all the sadness surrounding us.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a lot going on in the world right now. There's inflation, record high gas prices, baby formula shortages, a rise in crime and all on top of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's exhausting.

I feel like everyday I wake up and there's something else that leaves me stressed or hurt.

However, this weekend I was able to travel to Knoxville, Tennessee to watch my brother-in-law, Nick, graduate from the University of Tennessee.

For a weekend, I was able to forget about everything happening in the world and focus on spending time with family, celebrating this new chapter in Nick's life.

I loved seeing the joy on my daughter's face with her grandparents and I loved seeing all the students cheering Rocky Top after officially becoming alumni.

Honestly, it's just what I needed.

It put in perspective, that yes, life is hard and crazy and complicated, but in the darkness, there is light. In sadness, joy can be found.

Let's try to soak in these happy moments in life, whether big or small. Let's celebrate the victories and remember, this will not last forever.