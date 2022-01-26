My 2 Cents: life is not always about your problems

WFMY'S Lauren Coleman gives her ‘2 Cents’ on why life isn’t always centered on our own worlds, and why we need to check on others.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Recently, I shared with you a rather personal story about my grandparents.

They lost their home and all their belongings to a fire just one day before Thanksgiving.

It was a tough loss, but they are doing much better these days.

They have their health and will be moving into their new home soon.

This experience impacted my parents, sister, my uncles, and aunts.

This tragedy has given some more financial responsibilities and some have not yet been able to emotionally process the situation at hand.

It's just been a lot.

Living in this pandemic for the last two years has made me reevaluate many aspects of my life.

A lot of those evaluations were about myself.

You know, goals I wanted to accomplish, what I wanted to work on internally… a lot of self-driven things.

The loss of my grandparents' home really has shown me the importance of looking outside of yourself and truly focusing on the mental wellbeing of others.

I share this to say, life is not always about you and your problems.

It's imperative we take time to see how others are doing.

Friends and family may not always tell us that something is wrong, but letting them know that you are there for them can really make all the difference.