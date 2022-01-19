My 2 Cents: My love-hate relationship with winter weather

WFMY's Stacey Spivey gives her '2 cents' on winter weather hitting the Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I have a love-hate relationship with winter weather.

Snow can be absolutely breathtaking to watch. It can even have a calming effect on people.

There's nothing like snuggling up by a warm fire on a blustery day like we had Sunday.

Kids and dogs just love it. I know a lot of children in the Triad were so happy to see the snow fall, go sledding and have snowball fights.

My daughter, Baylor, enjoyed her first snow and I loved seeing her experience another first.

I even got to go sledding while at work!

Snow days can really be fun, but there's the other side to it.

Ice can be very dangerous.

Trees can fall on homes and cars. It can make driving treacherous. You can also easily slip and fall and hurt yourself.

While we anticipate another round this weekend, remember to be cautious. Winter weather can be dangerous!

However, don't forget to take in all the cheerful moments that the snowy season brings.