My 2 Cents: Something needs to be done for my child, your children and the children of Uvalde, Texas

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been one week since the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. One week since 19 children and two teachers lost their lives. One week of heartache, tears, anger and calls for change.

It's sad that covering mass shootings has always been a part of my job,

Those are just a few. There are far too many to list them all.

I hate seeing the images of people running in fear, the injured, the gunman, people crying and holding on to one another.

I hate that now I plan out an escape route in my mind every time I'm in a crowded place.

Every time one of these shootings happen, my heart breaks more, but this time I have to admit cut much deeper.

It was my first time as a parent seeing other parents' heart's shattered. I lost it.

I cannot bare to think about being one of those parents. I shouldn't have to think about if my child will be safe at school. None of us should.

Unfortunately, it's something we face in 2022.

I don't know what the answer is to end this, but I know I want something to be done. For my daughter, for your child, and for the children of Uvalde, Texas.