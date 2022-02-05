My 2 Cents: Mom and dad deserve a date night!

WFMY's Stacey Spivey gives her '2 cents' on date nights and why they're so important for new parents.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — My daughter, Baylor, just turned 10-months-old. She's babbling, trying new foods and walking with some assistance.

Lately, my husband, Jake, and I have felt comfortable enough to leave her for a few hours for a date night.

A couple weeks ago we went to the Elton John concert and this weekend we were able to escape for a few hours to have dinner alone.

Shout out to my in-laws for watching her while we were out!

It was so much fun to have some time together without worrying about diaper changes, feeding schedules or bedtime.

We obviously love Baylor so much and spend the majority of our date nights talking about her, but as we do our best in raising our child, we also need to put work and effort into our marriage.

I think having some time away is so important for new parents. When you're in the thick of it, the focus is on the baby, as it should be.

However, I think you have to take the time to focus on your partner.

Parenting is hard and you deserve a break every now and then.

Moms and dads, remember you were a couple first!

A loving foundation can only help a loving family flourish!