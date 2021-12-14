My 2 Cents: What it means to see North Carolinians helping tornado victims in my home state of Arkansas

WFMY's Stacey Spivey shares how special it is to see North Carolinians helping her home state of Arkansas after the tornado outbreak.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — My heart is broken over the loss and devastation from the weekend's tornado outbreak.

Thousands of people are hurting, mourning and trying to start the healing process.

This is also personal for me.

The nursing home that was hit in Arkansas is not too far from where I went to college.

Many friends and former classmates still live in that area. People I know are from small towns where homes and businesses were destroyed.

I was following the storm all night and worried about my home state.

Thankfully, all of my people are ok. The same can't be said for countless others.

Even though my heart is aching, it is really special to see my current home helping my childhood home.

Organizations like Samaritan's Purse deployed trucks from their North Wilkesboro base to Arkansas.

Plus, Red Cross and Baptists on Mission are helping in other states hit by the storms.

All of their efforts remind me of how lucky we are to live in a place where people pour their hearts into helping others, strangers, thousands of miles away.

I love to see the two places that have my heart, beating as one, in the midst of tragedy.