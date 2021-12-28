My 2 Cents: My daughter's first Christmas

WFMY's Stacey Spivey shares memories from her daughter's first Christmas and a reminder for all to be grateful despite the circumstances.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Just when I thought last Christmas couldn't be topped as we announced our pregnancy, I soon found that this one was the merriest yet.

It was my daughter, Baylor's first Christmas. My first Christmas as a mom. Our first Christmas as a family of four. (Yes, we include our dog, Wrigley.)

We started the day with matching pajamas, a family breakfast and then presents.

We then hit the road to Roanoke to spend the rest of the day with family.

Even though we were all spoiled with new toys, clothes and goodies, I think spending Christmas day together was the most special gift.

We're grateful for our health as hundreds of people were unable to be with their loved ones for the holiday because of the pandemic, and hopeful for the future with a foundation in our faith.

Even as we had into another uncertain season with COVID-19 and the constant change it brings, we can look back on this Christmas and be merry for all the bright times we had together.