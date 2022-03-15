My 2 Cents: Honoring my mom during National Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month

In honor of National Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, I'm sharing my mom's journey with the disease in hopes to inspire others with their struggles.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — March is a special month for my family with many birthdays and celebrations. It's also a month to spread awareness about something close to our hearts. It's National Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month.

MS is a unpredictable disease that impacts the central nervous system with symptoms like numbness, memory problems, blindness and paralysis.

According to the National MS Society, nearly one million people in the U.S. are living with MS.

One of those people is my mom, Susan.

From the outside, you could never tell what she's experiencing on the inside. She goes to line dancing classes weekly, helps run the athletic museum in my hometown and is a caregiver to my grandmother.

My mom is full of life, has never met a stranger and she is the best mom, wife and grandparent.

However, some days can be very difficult for her.

Often, her leg goes completely numb and there are many days she's exhausted.

There's treatment to help day to day, but there is no cure.

My mom doesn't let that hold her back from living her life to the fullest.

She may have retired from teaching after 36 years, but I think she is still teaching all of us how to be strong, resilient and joyful no matter the circumstances.

I hope her story inspires you to keep finding the fun in life and to not let anything hold you back, whether it be disease or just a difficult season in life.