My 2 Cents: National Blame Someone Else Day!

We are responsible for our own actions, but sometimes we just need a break. WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman explains National Blame Someone Else Day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There seems to be a national day for everything.

Of course, today is the popular Friday the 13th.

It’s considered an unlucky day in Western superstition, but I just learned today has another national designation I’d never heard of before.

Today is also National Blame Someone Else Day!

Interesting right?

It’s celebrated on the first Friday the 13th of the year.

The day basically gives you a free hall pass to blame something on someone else.

Late for an important meeting because YOU forgot to set YOUR alarm and now, you’re in trouble with the boss... you can blame someone else for your tardiness.

If you don’t want to blame someone, this day also allows you to put the blame on *something.

Tell your boss your warm and cozy bed is what made you late for work today.

Hopefully, that conversation goes well.

National Blame Someone Else Day is meant to be taken lightly.

We are responsible for our own actions and the decisions that we make, but sometimes we just need a break.

No one is perfect and we’re going to make mistakes from time to time.

So, enjoy this day while you can.

Just don’t make a habit of pointing the finger.

No one likes to be blamed for something they didn’t do.