My 2 Cents: I'm so thankful for my little brother, Cameron!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday, May 24 is National Brothers Day and the perfect excuse for me to brag on my little brother, Cameron.

We're five and a half years apart so growing up we weren't nearly as close as we are today. I was in high school when he was still in elementary school, but now he is one of my best friends.

He's extremely intelligent. He graduated from Arkansas State University with a triple major in Accounting, Finance and Business Administration! He's now studying to get his MBA while working for the Arkansas Legislative Audit.

He's married to the most wonderful human, he's the best uncle to Baylor and he'll one day be the best dad.

He's someone I go to for advice on my 401K, someone who always understands my sense of humor and someone I will argue with about politics for hours.

I'm so thankful to have him as my one and only sibling!