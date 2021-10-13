x
Opinion

My 2 Cents: NC A&T football season is back!

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman says it's great to gather with friends and neighbors once again.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fans cheering in the stands, the smell of fresh popcorn, and the great sounds of the Blue and Gold Marching Machine can all be found at North Carolina A&T State University football games.

Saturday, I went to my first game since I moved to the Triad.

It was awesome. 

I'm not a stranger when it comes to the Aggies.

My sister is a two-time N.C. A&T graduate.

I have many memories of helping her move into her dorm when I was in high school.

I remember watching her in the homecoming parade as Miss Pink Tea Rose for our great sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.

I always looked forward to visiting her on campus.

So, when my co-worker Sydni Moore asked me to go to the game, I was thrilled.

I'll admit, I'm not the world's biggest football fan, but the overall game experience is what I love.

The devoted fans, chanting Aggie Pride.

The cheerleaders hyping up the crowd.

A halftime show out of this world.

The HBCU football experience is like no other.

After more than a year of canceled events, it feels great for all of us to gather with friends and neighbors.

I can't wait to see and experience all the Triad has to offer.

That's My 2 Cents. 