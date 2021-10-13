My 2 Cents: NC A&T football season is back!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fans cheering in the stands, the smell of fresh popcorn, and the great sounds of the Blue and Gold Marching Machine can all be found at North Carolina A&T State University football games. Saturday, I went to my first game since I moved to the Triad. It was awesome.

I'm not a stranger when it comes to the Aggies.



My sister is a two-time N.C. A&T graduate.



I have many memories of helping her move into her dorm when I was in high school.



I remember watching her in the homecoming parade as Miss Pink Tea Rose for our great sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.



I always looked forward to visiting her on campus.



So, when my co-worker Sydni Moore asked me to go to the game, I was thrilled.



I'll admit, I'm not the world's biggest football fan, but the overall game experience is what I love.



The devoted fans, chanting Aggie Pride.



The cheerleaders hyping up the crowd.



A halftime show out of this world.