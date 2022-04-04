My 2 Cents: NC basketball fever is contagious

WFMY's Lauren Coleman has caught the North Carolina basketball bug!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In a historic game, UNC came out on top beating Duke 81 to 77 in the Final Four Saturday night.

The Tar Heels now advance to the National Championship.

As I said before, I didn't grow up with the North Carolina hoops craze, but now I'm drinking all the basketball kool-aid.

I mean look at me, I'm rocking this Carolina Blue dress for the first time.

I've got my living room set up, and my snacks already picked out for tonight's big game as the Tar Heels take on the Kansas Jayhawks.

It's been so amazing watching our coverage of the NCAA tournament and the highly anticipated battle of the blues between Carolina and Duke.

From watching the Tar Heel fans rush the court to celebrate their win, to hearing the playful smack talk between fans of the two teams.

I'm happy to be a part of the action and this moment in basketball history.

Coming in as the number eight seed, many wouldn't have thought Carolina would make it this far.

No matter if you're an N.C.State, Wake Forest, or even a Duke fan, we can all be proud of the national spotlight shining on North Carolina.

Go Heels!