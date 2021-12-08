My 2 Cents: One-year anniversary of COVID-19 vaccine

One year ago, today, the United Kingdom became the first country in the world to roll out an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One year ago, today, the U.K. became the first country in the world to roll out an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

It was a major step in the fight to stop the virus.

The world watched in awe as 91-year-old grandmother Margaret Keenan got her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Just a week later the first vaccine in the United States was given to a critical care nurse.

I remember feeling hopeful and a bit anxious.

For months, I was unable to see my grandparents or gather in large groups with friends.

School doors remained closed and many of us were afraid to leave our homes.

There was finally some light at the end of the tunnel.

Fast forward to today, much progress has been made.

Roughly 60-percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated and 55-percent in North Carolina.

Scientists are discovering more and more about the virus every day, but even with these advances we still have a long road ahead in putting an end to this pandemic.

The virus continues to mutate with the discovery of new variants, many remain hesitant to roll up their sleeves, and safety protocols continue to change.

If we want to get through this and get close to life as we knew it prior to the pandemic, we must do it together and continue to educate ourselves on what the vaccine can do for us.