My 2 Cents: Time to plan a vacation!

WFMY's Stacey Spivey shares her '2 cents' on why we all deserve a vacation to relax and reset.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With all the cold weather we've been experiencing, I'm dreaming of a day when I can sit on the beach with the sun beating down and the sound of waves crashing in the background.

Since it's National Plan for Vacation Day, it's the perfect day to get something booked.

After being cooped up for two years during the pandemic, 68% of Americans are planning on going on a big trip in 2022. That's according to a survey done by Expedia.

Analysts said 3.4 billion people are traveling this year and that number is almost back to where we saw it in 2019.

According to Expedia, most people are searching for destinations like Rome, Bali, London and Paris.

I asked people on my Facebook page where they want to go.

"Anywhere with a beach! A fan of OBX or Myrtle Beach," said Delaney.

"Anywhere with saltwater, sand and ocean. We haven't been on a beach vacation in 2 years," said Scott.

"Got my eyes on Cabo! Anywhere with sunshine and margaritas," Eric said.

"Here's my list! Key West, Hawaii, Alaska, Santa Fe and Florida beaches," said Susan.

Whether you go on a big trip or just take some time to go to the coast or mountains for a weekend, I think we all deserve some time away to reset and relax.