GREENSBORO, N.C. — This weekend I carved out some time to read a book.

It's called Life in Motion: An Unlikely Ballerina by Misty Copeland. I made time to read mainly as a way to prepare for an upcoming Q and A I'm hosting with her.

And I thought to myself, would I be reading if I didn't have that prior engagement? The answer is no, which I think is sad.

I used to be a voracious reader when I was younger, never without a book in my hands. I'd read a minimum of three books a week. I loved it.

Then as I got older, something changed. I went to college and more required reading took the place of recreational reading.

It only got worse once I got into the news industry. I'm reading for work all day. So the last thing I want to do is pick up a book when I'm home.

And I know I'm not alone in this. Between work, family and social lives, trying to find time to read can be more effort than a relaxing hobby.

One recent study by the Pew Research Center found roughly a quarter of American adults don't read books at all.

Reading is shown to improve both your physical and mental health.

It can transport you to another world. It can teach you life lessons. It also boosts your memory and helps you become a better writer and speaker.

With benefits like that, it's really a no brainer. We all should pick up a book and read.

Experts say the best way to do that is by borrowing more books that you can read.

Head to the library and pick out anything that looks interesting and then return what you don't get it. Start small, just a few minutes a day.

And make it a habit. It will be hard at first yes, but the payoff is worth your time.

