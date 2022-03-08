My 2 Cents: Remember patience and respect when eating out

Many restaurants are still dealing with staffing shortages. Lauren Coleman encourages everyone to practice patience and grace.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many of us can agree to say we live in a microwave culture. We want things done fast and quickly. That's why we have fast food restaurants, frozen tv dinners, and next-day delivery.

The ability to get the things we want with the snap of a finger or a click of a button is great, but it does come with drawbacks. It can lead to impatience and even a lack of respect.

In today's climate of short staffing and employee burnout, it's imperative that we practice patience and grace.

I've seen this firsthand dining at some of my favorite restaurants. A customer causing a scene because a waiter forgot to give them a refill or maybe the preparation of their meal took a little longer than expected.

Yes, if you're paying for a service, you expect to get quality attention and care. At the same time, there may have only been a handful of workers that day. It may have been that waiter's fifteenth hour on the job, working overtime due to the restaurant's lack of staff.

Lashing out at them or giving them a bad tip is not the answer. Honking your horn repeatedly in a slow-moving drive-thru line is not the answer.

The next time you don't get something you want right away, take a moment to think about why that may be. You never know what pressure someone else may be under.