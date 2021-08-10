My 2 Cents: Returning to work after having a baby

WFMY's Stacey Spivey talks about returning to work after maternity leave and how she's adjusting to life as a working mom.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you ever hear a song on the radio that just speaks to you? It happened to me this morning.

Thursday was my first day back to work from maternity leave. Everything went smoothly and everyone helped make it a great transition, but I have to be honest that today stung a little more leaving my baby girl.

Reality kind of hit after spending three precious months at home with Baylor. I have to get back to normal life and I'll have to say goodbye every morning. I kept asking myself how am I going to do this? Will it ever get easier? Will she be ok without me?

As my mind spiraled, I started praying for strength to get through the day. Then a song started playing on the radio that really hit home.

It was "You Say" by Lauren Daigle, a contemporary Christian singer. Some of the lyrics go "you say I am strong, when I think I am weak."

In that moment I was reminded that there are going to be a lot of tough days ahead, but I am stronger than I think I am.

We all will face hardships in life, maybe you're going through one right now, but remember you are never given something that you cannot handle.

Will it be easy? Probably not. Will tears be shed? In my case, probably so.

However, there will always be something or someone that will be there to help. Faith, family, friends, colleagues or for me, a smiling baby when my work day is done.

Its important to give yourself grace and patience when going through challenging times, lean on the people you love, and turn on the radio for some guidance, or for just simply a good jam session.