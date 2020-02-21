GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and if you watch our show you know I'm not the biggest fan of snow. It's cold, wet, messy, I'm not good at driving in it and honestly, snow days stopped when I graduated high school so what's the point!?

But even I had somewhat of Grinch moment yesterday when the snow started falling - meaning my heart grew three sizes.

As soon as I saw the first flakes I was immediately a wide-eyed child again, face pressed against the window and running outside to catch a few snowflakes on my tongue.

I forgot about how cold it was, how my feet were wet, that I was at work or even that I had to drive home in it.

I woke up Friday morning and eagerly went to see if there was any snow left on the ground.

I think that's true for most people - we dread the hassle of snow... how everyone loses their minds and the world shuts down.

But goodness it truly is magical.

Now some of that "magic," went away this morning when I was trying to scrape my windshield with a broom but the drive into work - that looked like a snow globe version of Greensboro - brought some of it back.

That's My 2 Cents.