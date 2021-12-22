My 2 Cents: Social media challenges are going from fun to dangerous

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman gives her '2 Cents' on how social media challenges are doing more harm than good.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When done responsibly, social media challenges can be fun to take part in. From trendy dance moves to raising awareness about illnesses, they can create a sense of belonging and a way to stay connected with people around the world.

What once was lighthearted is becoming more dangerous. Every week there appears to be a new challenge that puts people in harm's way. This summer we had the "Milk Crate Challenge". Then there was the Tik Tok challenge that encouraged kids to destroy school property. Recently schools districts around the nation were on high alert after a Tik Tok trend threatened gun violence at schools.

I find it hard to wrap my mind around how anyone would find these challenges to be fun or "cool." Is putting your life on the line worth a few extra likes? Is getting viral attention worth striking fear in your community? Is it worth possibly facing legal consequences? I say... it's not.

One of the best things we can do is stop re-sharing these random crazes on our social media platforms, continue to monitor what our youth are watching online, and speak up and report anything suspicious we see online.