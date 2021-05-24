x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Opinion

My 2 Cents: Social media is a highlight reel

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman says spending less time on social media can help us realize the value and beauty of our own lives.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —
I spend a lot of time on social media.

Whether I'm tweeting out news stories, or posting on my professional and personal Facebook pages,  I spend a good amount of my day on some type of social media platform.

Recently, I tried to tag a friend in a photo that I wanted to post on Instagram.

I couldn't find her Instagram handle anywhere.

My first thought was, am I blocked?

Did I do something wrong?

After sending her a text, she told me that she deactivated her account and was taking a break from social media.

She said the break was so she could clear her mind and focus on her own life story.

Little did I know, the images on her Instagram and Facebook timelines were making her question some of her life choices.

I too can relate to this.

To me, social media is like a highlight reel.

Everyone shows the positive life moments.

You may see a post about an engagement or maybe a new puppy.

Very seldom do we see people post the challenges and struggles they go through daily.

On a day when you're not feeling your best, you may find yourself comparing your struggles to others' positives.

When using social media, we need to remind ourselves no one lives a perfect life.

Maybe spending less time on social media will help us to stop with the comparisons and realize the value and beauty of our own lives.

That's My 2 Cents. 

RELATED: How to overcome when words cut deep: Youday!

RELATED: What can you learn from a wise owl? A lot! Make it a YouDay!