My 2 Cents: Social media is a highlight reel

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman says spending less time on social media can help us realize the value and beauty of our own lives.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

I spend a lot of time on social media.



Whether I'm tweeting out news stories, or posting on my professional and personal Facebook pages, I spend a good amount of my day on some type of social media platform.



Recently, I tried to tag a friend in a photo that I wanted to post on Instagram.



I couldn't find her Instagram handle anywhere.



My first thought was, am I blocked?

Did I do something wrong?



After sending her a text, she told me that she deactivated her account and was taking a break from social media.



She said the break was so she could clear her mind and focus on her own life story.



Little did I know, the images on her Instagram and Facebook timelines were making her question some of her life choices.



I too can relate to this.



To me, social media is like a highlight reel.



Everyone shows the positive life moments.



You may see a post about an engagement or maybe a new puppy.



Very seldom do we see people post the challenges and struggles they go through daily.



On a day when you're not feeling your best, you may find yourself comparing your struggles to others' positives.



When using social media, we need to remind ourselves no one lives a perfect life.



Maybe spending less time on social media will help us to stop with the comparisons and realize the value and beauty of our own lives.

That's My 2 Cents.