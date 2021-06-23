My 2 Cents: Start now, not later

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman challenges others to stop procrastinating and chase down their goals.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've all probably said this before, "Don't worry, I'll get to it."

Or you may have said the more popular phrase, "I work better under pressure."



Procrastination is the action of delaying or postponing something.



It can be something as simple as packing for a vacation.



I'm guilty of this one!



I've known about the trip for months, but I find myself scrambling seconds before my trip to the airport to get everything I need put together.

While procrastination can sometimes boost our creativity, there are some long term effects that are not as positive.



The act of procrastinating on simple tasks like packing for a trip can lead us to procrastinating on major life decisions.



That book you wanted to write or food truck you wanted to open.



Ten years pass, and you still haven't done it.



You keep telling yourself, “I still have time” or “I'll start when the other aspects of my life are in order”.



Don't let the fear of failure or taking a risk on your goals cause you to delay the task at hand.

Our time is valuable and precious.



You don't want to look back at life and think "If I had just started this sooner."



If there's something major you've been itching to do, I challenge you to start now.

You may be surprised at what you will accomplish.



That's My 2 Cents.