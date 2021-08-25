My 2 Cents: Stop with the dangerous social media challenges

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Social media has many benefits. It keeps us connected with friends and family. It's a great way to promote your brand, especially if you own your own business.
The list goes on and on, but with every positive, there's often a negative.
One thing I've noticed is dangerous social media challenges going viral every other day. There was once the Tide pod challenge, the cinnamon challenge, and now folks are participating in the milk crate challenge. People are taking the time to record themselves attempting to walk up and down a staircase made of milk crates.
This challenge has resulted in broken bones and fractures, and for what? To get some extra likes on Instagram? I mean who created this challenge anyway?
I took to my Facebook page to ask this same question and many folks agree it's not worth it. How about using your social media platforms in a way that will help make the world a better place? Try organizing a local service project or collecting items for your local food bank.
We all like a good laugh from time to time, but not if people are getting hurt.
That's My 2 Cents.