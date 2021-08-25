My 2 Cents: Stop with the dangerous social media challenges

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman challenges others to use their social media for good.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Social media has many benefits. It keeps us connected with friends and family. It's a great way to promote your brand, especially if you own your own business.



The list goes on and on, but with every positive, there's often a negative.

One thing I've noticed is dangerous social media challenges going viral every other day. There was once the Tide pod challenge, the cinnamon challenge, and now folks are participating in the milk crate challenge. People are taking the time to record themselves attempting to walk up and down a staircase made of milk crates.



This challenge has resulted in broken bones and fractures, and for what? To get some extra likes on Instagram? I mean who created this challenge anyway?